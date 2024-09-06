A police force has said it will continue to be appear in a Channel 4 show which has been accused of damaging Luton's reputation and fuelling "Luton-bashing".

The TV show 24 Hours in Police Custody documents the challenges in policing, including in Bedfordshire.

The council had called for the force to pull out, saying it gives the town a “disproportionate amount of bad publicity”.

But police defended the show, saying it was an "incredibly powerful platform" to educate people, build trust and raise important issues.

In a draft letter to the force, Luton Borough Council said: “Every week when this programme airs to millions of people across the UK, it fuels the 'Luton-bashing' we have become accustomed to which further damages our reputation.

“This kind of negativity affects our community’s sense of identity and purpose, in limiting their perception of their own lives, relationships, and opportunities.

“It’s also a kick in the teeth to all of us who work hard every day to support our residents and are trying to take our town forward."

The letter was intended to be a joint letter with signatures of local organisations that agreed with the message.

But before it was finalised, the council met with police representatives last week. In a joint statement, they said they had agreed a "way forward".

In the statement, the police said: "There is clearly a strong feeling from partners on this issue and we appreciate you making this known."

It said research from Channel 4 showed it has been effective at improving public trust and confidence in the police.

It said: "Bedfordshire Police believes it offers substantial reassurance to residents that they are protected by an effective locally embedded police service. It gives the opportunity to share crucially important advice and signposting as well as breaking down myths about crime being glamorous or a good lifestyle choice.

"It sends a categoric message that criminals will not be able to operate with impunity in Luton, or anywhere in Bedfordshire, and underlines Bedfordshire Police’s relentless commitment to bring offenders to justice.

"It also provides a platform to reach young people to talk about issues that impact this town, including drug use and knife crime - issues we are both committed to tackling in Luton.

"It has been used as an education tool in schools and healthcare settings and has directly resulted in victims of crime coming forward to help bring offenders to justice."

The police said it has spoken to producers to widen the focus to key topics, like violence against women and organised crime.

Geographically, the programme also covers the whole of Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire, and has covered cases across the East of England.

