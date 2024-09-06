A taxi driver who sexually assaulted three women in his vehicle in two days has been jailed.

Alexandru Tapurin, 36, admitted to three counts of sexual assault relating to three victims in January and was jailed for 21 months.

He was driving home his first victim, who police said had been out in a city pub, in the early hours of 20 January when he repeatedly asked her for sex, and forced her to engage in sexual activity.

On the night of the same day, the second victim booked a taxi via an app and was collected by Tapurin from the city centre just before midnight.

During the journey he pulled into a side road and made repeated unwanted advances to the woman, verbally and physically, said police.

After she refused him multiple times, he started the engine and took her home.

The third victim was picked up by Tapurin in his cab hours later, in the early hours of 21 January.

When he dropped her off, he made unwanted advances to her as well and told his victim "I'll see you again" as she got out of the car.

Tapurin, of Tizzick Close, in Norwich, was also issued with a sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders register.

DS Ricki Peake, who led the investigation, said: “It goes without saying that women should be able to rely on a taxi to get them home safely whether they are on a night out with friends, in the city, or finishing a shift at work.

“To find themselves in a vehicle with someone they should be able to trust is terrifying and a huge breach of trust. I commend the victims for their bravery and strength in coming forward.

“Support is always available from our officers and Norfolk Police will do everything we can to secure justice for victims.”

