Armed police close street in fake gun incident

Armed police were deployed to Ipswich waterfront after people thought they'd seen a man with a gun.

Suffolk Police attended with police dogs and guns and closed off parts of College Street and Key Street.

Two teenagers have been arrested, but the gun turned out to be fake.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "We were called this afternoon (Sat 7 Sept) at about 3:30pm after receiving reports of a male seen with a suspected firearm."Enquiries established he had entered a property on College Street. "The road was shut whilst officers attended. Two males, aged 14 and 19, were arrested at the scene and taken into custody."Following further enquiries an imitation firearm was also seized from the same premises. The road reopened just before 6pm and police thank members of public for the patience whilst the incident was safely resolved."Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...