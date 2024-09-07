A man who stabbed his former partner near a primary school has admitted attempted murder.

Barze Faesal Sadq plunged a knife into his former partner in Dunstable Road in Luton in May after she left the abusive relationship.

After he was arrested, police learned that Faesal Sadq was coercive and controlling in his relationship, and had caused his victim to live in fear.

She had made several attempts to leave the relationship previously, but Faesal Sadq would persue her relentlessly, tracking her movements and making threats on her life.

She was left with serious injuries, but survived the attack.Faesal Sadq pleaded guilty to attempted murder, coercive and controlling behaviour, threats to kill and stalking at Luton Crown Court.

He will be sentenced on Wednesday 13 November at the same court.

Detective Inspector Jon Wheeler at Bedfordshire Police said: "This was a terrifying attack on a woman who was targeted by a man who refused to believe the relationship was over.

"The victim lived in fear during their relationship, and even when she tried to leave, that fear followed her as Faesal Sadq continued his pattern of behaviour.

"No woman deserves to feel unsafe, and scared for their life. We understand how difficult it is for victims of domestic abuse to come forward, and we understand that is not always a plain sailing journey, but we are here to help.

"There are a number of specialist trained officers who can support you through any criminal proceedings with respect and care, and we work with a number of partner organisations who can offer guidance and stepping stones to rebuild your future."