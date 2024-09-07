Thousands cross Lowestoft's £145 million Gull Wing bridge for first time

Thousands of people crossed a new multimillion pound bridge in Lowestoft when it opened to the public for the first time on Saturday morning.

The long-awaited Gull Wing bridge has been under construction in the Suffolk coastal town since 2021 and was scheduled to open last year before hitting delays.

At 9am, it was officially opened to the public and hundreds flocked to be among the first to walk across the bridge in a special pedestrians only event.

In the afternoon, the first motorists crossed the bridge, led by a vintage bus from East Anglia Transport Museum.

The £145 million pound bridge is the third crossing over Lake Lothing, which runs through the centre of town.

Councillor Matthew Hicks, Leader of Suffolk County Council, said: "Today is a significant moment in Lowestoft's proud history, and it was wonderful to see so many local people being part of it.

"The people of Lowestoft have waited decades for a third river crossing. Suffolk County Council promised to build it and we have. I am delighted that we have delivered on that promise.

"The Gull Wing will not only serve as a vital transport link between north and south Lowestoft, but also stands as an iconic new landmark for the town.

"It represents a new era of development and prosperity for Lowestoft. I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our community."

It is hoped that the bridge will ease traffic in the area and act as a catalyst for economic growth by attracting new investors to the town.

Tristam Browne, Project Manager at Farrans - the company that carried out the construction work - said: "Our team is proud to have delivered the iconic Gull Wing Bridge for the town of Lowestoft.

"We have been able to leave a lasting legacy, not only with the completion of the bridge but also through our programme of social value and stakeholder engagement.

"During the delivery of the of this project we have employed 76 local people, provided apprenticeships, volunteered on local community projects and donated significant sums to local charities.

"It has been a pleasure to work on such a complex, technical project and we would like to thank the local community for their support."

Although the bridge has just opened, a rolling road closure will be in place on Sunday morning.

It comes as the Tour of Britain crosses the Gull Wing during their preliminary ride-out, ahead of the final stage between Lowestoft and Felixstowe.

The formal civic opening and naming ceremony for the bridge is set to take place on Tuesday, November 19.

