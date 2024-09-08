Murder of Cambridgeshire woman to feature in two-part documentary series

The police investigation into the murder of a woman from Cambridgeshire will feature in a two-part documentary.

Channel Four's 24 Hours in Police Custody will focus on the murder of Eliza Bibby, who was found by a friend, lying in a pool of blood in her home in Wisbech in January 2023.

The 47-year-old had been stabbed several times in the neck.

The episodes follow the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit as they investigate the killing.

The investigation discovered a network of drug activity and possible suspects during the hunt for Eliza’s killer or killers.

CCTV showed Jamie Boughen washed his clothes after killing Eliza Bibby. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead, who led the investigation, said: "The documentary follows the team from day one through what is a complex and challenging murder investigation.

" It takes the audience through all lines of enquiries as we work to discover who is responsible for Eliza’s death

" This was a tragic case which really exposes the devastating consequences of drug addiction and my thoughts remain with Eliza’s family."

In November last year, Jamie Boughen was found guilty of her murder and sentenced to life in prison, serving a minimum of 22 years.

Boughen, 48, of Waterlees Road, Wisbech, denied killing Eliza in interview and said he couldn’t remember what he was doing the night she was murdered.

The episodes will air at 9pm on Monday (September 9) and Tuesday (September 10).

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...