Town centre street that's been closed for more than a year finally reopens

A street in Northampton town centre that has been closed for more than a year, after two fires, can now be reopened.

Bridge Street, one of the main roads into the town, has been closed to traffic since August last year after a fire at the former Balloon Bar and Angel Hotel.

Another fire in May at the former Fat Cat's bar nearby had already caused extensive damage.

Now, the buildings have been demolished and the council said the area has been made safe and can reopen on Sunday (September 8th).

Earlier this year, the First Tier Tribunal gave the landowner until September 6th to complete the work, making the area safe and allowing the road reopening.

Councillor Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport at West Northamptonshire Council, said: "We’re incredibly grateful to everyone for their patience while this extended closure has been in place.

"I know how frustrating it has been for everyone, though now Bridge Street has reopened it allows us to return traffic flows to their original state.

"It will also allow us to start scheduling repairs to roads which might have had to wait while the closure remained in place."

Many businesses in Bridge Street have complained that they have been adversely affected by the long closure, and the council has now said they have visited them to give them advice on the various grant schemes and hardship relief funds available to them.

Councillor Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure said: "We know businesses have really felt this closure and we are doing what we can to help.

"It's been a long road to get us to this point and I'd like to thank all of those who have worked so hard to ensure that this work was completed."

