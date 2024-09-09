A killer who dismembered his landlady and hid her remains in a storage unit has admitted her murder.

Scott Paterson tried to cover up what he had done to Annette Smith, 74, by writing to her relatives from her email address and sending Moonpig cards in her name to family and friends.

The 45-year-old killed Ms Smith at the home they shared in Fairfield, Stotfold, in November last year and hid her remains in a Letchworth storage unit.

He then told police that he had seen her leaving their home with an unknown woman in an attempt to cover his tracks.

He admitted Ms Smith's murder when he appeared at Luton Crown Court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on Monday.

Concerns for Annette Smith were raised by her family in April, said police. Credit: Bedfordshire Police/Family photo

Concerns had been raised by relatives in April and an investigation was opened by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) major crime unit.

Detectives found Ms Smith's passport and clothing at the house, along with the laptop which had sent the Christmas messages.

When he was arrested, Paterson admitted killing Ms Smith and told police about the storage unit where he had hidden her remains.

Det Ch Insp Katie Dounias, who led the investigation said: “Annette’s death is tragic, and deeply saddening. Our thoughts remain with her loved ones.

“Paterson’s actions to conceal his horrific crime and later mislead Annette’s family and friends with a false sense of assurance, reveals the nature of a very cold and calculated individual who has no place in our community."

She added: "Our hope is that this swift progression towards justice, provides some level of comfort to those affected by Annette’s death.”

Paterson will be sentenced in October.

