Mum's hope for change after mental health inquiry into 2,000 deaths

A mother whose daughter took her own life months after being discharged from a mental health facility hopes a statutory public inquiry will stop others from being “let down” by the system.

The Lampard Inquiry, chaired by Baroness Kate Lampard CBE, will investigate the deaths of people who were receiving mental health inpatient care in Essex between 2000 and 2023.

The inquiry, examining the deaths of almost 2,000 mental health patients, begins on Monday in Chelmsford.

This will include people who died within three months of discharge, and those who died as inpatients receiving NHS-funded care in the independent sector.

Martha Gaskell, whose daughter Marion Turner was found dead aged 40 on 18 January 2013, said she hoped the inquiry would bring “accountability”.

Martha Gaskell with her daughter Marion Turner, left, who was found dead aged 40 on 18 January, 2013. Credit: PA handout/Family photo

An inquest into the death of Ms Turner concluded that she died by hanging, having killed herself at her home while suffering from a diagnosed mental illness.

She had been discharged from The Lakes mental health facility in Colchester in October 2012.

Ms Gaskell said she had been “begging for them to take her into hospital; they wouldn’t”.

Following Ms Turner’s death, the then-senior coroner for Essex, Caroline Beasley-Murray, said she was concerned there was a risk of future deaths if action was not taken.

She wrote in a report: “Evidence was given that the day before Ms Turner’s death, her solicitor, as a result of concerns about her mental health, had telephoned into the mental health trust office and left a message for Ms Turner’s CPN (community psychiatric nurse).

“This message remained on a slip of paper, unread, in a pigeon hole until sometime the next day.”

Martha Gaskell said she hoped the Lampard Inquiry would bring about changes in mental health services. Credit: PA handout/Family photo

Ms Gaskell, speaking ahead of the public inquiry that begins on Monday, said: “What I’d like to see - obviously I know it’s not going to bring my daughter back - but what I’d like to see is accountability for what the failings were.

“But also that anybody else that has to go through the mental health system will not be let down.”

Asked if she was confident there would be positive changes, she said: “I’m hoping, that’s all I can say because it’s been so long of me doing complaints and investigations, never finding out the outcomes of the investigations, never being told."

She added: “It just seems nothing’s changing. So hopefully this’ll make change, that’s all you can hope for.”

Ms Gaskell, who now works as a counsellor, said that like her, mother-of-four Ms Turner was from a military family.

Marion Turner had struggled with her mental health “all the way through”, said her mother. Credit: PA handout/Family photo

She said she planned to give evidence to the public inquiry, which she said was “nerve-racking”.

Ms Gaskell, 68, of Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, said that her daughter had struggled with her mental health “all the way through”.

“She was a very lovely, caring person,” she said. “A very good mother, she loved her children to death.”

Ms Gaskell said: “I just hope and pray that we get the answers we need and they change, because it’s so needed.”

Paul Scott, chief executive of Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT), said: “We know how painful this time will be for those who have lost loved ones and our thoughts are with them.

“We will continue to do all we can to support Baroness Lampard and her team to provide the answers that patients, families and carers are seeking.”

The Samaritans can be contacted on 116123 or email jo@samaritans.org

