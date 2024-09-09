A man has been charged with having an imitation firearm following a hunt for an alleged gunman starting in a Norfolk village.

Police descended on a home in the village of Marsham near Norwich on Tuesday evening.

Concerns had been raised for the safety of a man living there and it followed reports that a woman had been assaulted.

When officers arrived at the house, a man was reported as holding a firearm while behaving in a threatening manner.

When police were able to enter the property, the alleged offender was not inside and a manhunt was launched.

A man was arrested in the West Midlands on Thursday.

A woman aged in her 50s was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Thomas Daniels-Poulis, aged 30 and of Norwich Road, Marsham, has been charged with common assault and making use of an imitation firearm with intent to resist arrest.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Saturday and has since been remanded into custody ahead of his next court hearing on 4 October at Norwich Crown Court.

The woman has been released on bail until 10 November 2024.

