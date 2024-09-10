A woman stopped for driving "erratically" was three times over the legal alcohol limit and in a car without a front tyre, police said.

Emma Reedman, 53, was reported while driving on Hartford Road in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, in October last year.

Police followed the Volkswagen Golf to Stokes Drive in Godmanchester where officers discovered she had been driving with no front tyre.

Reedman, of Stokes Drive, was taken into custody where a breath test showed she was more than three times over the legal alcohol limit.

In interview Reedman claimed she drank once she arrived home - but a forensic toxicologist confirmed her reading would have been much lower had that been the case.

Reedman was disqualified from driving for three years and four months after pleading guilty to drink driving at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court.

PC Alan Stanford said: “Thanks to a member of the public, another drink driver has been taken off our roads.

“People like Reedman, who chose to get behind the wheel of a car while over the limit, are putting other road users lives at risk, not to mention their own.”

Cambridgeshire Police operates a confidential hotline to report suspected drink or drug drivers on 0800 032 0845.

