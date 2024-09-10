A former footballer who beat a two-year-old girl so badly she was left with life-changing brain injuries has been jailed for 14 years.

Kiernan Hughes-Mason, 32, was sentenced at Basildon Crown Court after being convicted of grievous bodily harm and child cruelty following a three-week trial.

The girl has been left in need of round-the-clock care following the attack in Westcliff-on-Sea in Essex in January 2020.

At his sentencing on Tuesday, the girl's mother broke down in court as she described her daughter who cannot walk, crawl or move her lower body.

She described how her daughter has no strength in her arms, is fed through a tube and suffers from epilepsy.

"She's no longer the little girl who would dance around the living room," the girl's mother told the court.

During a 15-year career, Hughes-Mason started off at Millwall and later played for the social media team Hashtag United.

He had also played for clubs around the country, including Leatherhead, Kettering and Saffron Walden, and also had a spell in New Zealand.

He was appointed Enfield Borough FC manager at the end of last season - a position from which he has now been sacked.

At Hughes-Mason's trial, prosecutors said the girl's injuries were similar to those inflicted by "a fall from several storeys".

Hughes-Mason called paramedics to tell them the child was injured, claiming at first that she had fallen over, and was conscious but unresponsive.

Paramedics took her to hospital and she was put into an induced coma, and then taken on to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

She remained in a coma for 14 days and suffered life-changing brain injuries.

After Hughes-Mason's sentencing, the NSPCC children's charity released a statement saying he had "launched a brutal and cowardly attack on a defenceless toddler".

The statement added: "Tragically the two-year-old girl subjected to this violent assault will never recover from her injuries – a young life devastated before it had barely got started.

“It is difficult to understand what would drive a man to inflict so much harm on someone so vulnerable.

"It is now vital that a detailed review into this shocking case gives thorough insight into whether anything could have been done to stop Hughes-Mason, and to try and provide better protection for children in the future."

Anyone affected by the issues discussed in this article, you can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.

