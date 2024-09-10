An inmate released early as part of a government scheme to ease overcrowding in prisons said the violence inside was "beyond a joke".

Under the new policy some offenders will be released after serving just 40% of their sentences.

A prisoner outside HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, who did not want to be named, was freed 12 days early after being jailed for 32 months for burglary and assault.

"The levels of violence in there got beyond a joke," he said.

"The drugs are really rife, [there's] weapons in there, it's just really terrible. I feared every day I was there. I'm just relieved to be out to be fair."

The inmate said the government had "no choice" but to release prisoners early.

"The system just implodes on itself," he said. "I think it's a bold move but, like I say, it's a move that had to be taken, especially as a lot more prison spaces are going to be needed in the next year or so."

He added that he was confident that he would not reoffend.

"I've got things in place, a good support network, just to keep me grounded and keep to all my appointments and everything," he said.

However, some housing charities have warned that the increase in released prisoners could put them under further pressure and that they may not have the resources to cope - leading to more people on the streets.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood defended the government's early release policy saying the situation in the county's prisons was "dire".

She said: “This government will tackle the crisis head on and today, changes will come into force to prevent a total collapse of our criminal justice system that would leave the public less safe.

“If we had not acted when we came into office, there was a real risk that the courts would have been forced to delay sending offenders to jail and police left unable to arrest dangerous criminals.

“This is a temporary measure, giving us time to set about long-term change in the prison system – building the prisons we need and driving down reoffending.”

