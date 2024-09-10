A woman has died and a man is in a critical condition after falling ill at a dance festival.

Police have warned about the dangers of drugs and illegal substances, and urged anyone else who felt ill after the Illusive Festival in Northamptonshire to seek medical help.

The woman fell ill on Sunday afternoon and later died, while a man, aged in his 20s, became critically ill, said Det Ch Insp Andrew Tuff of Northamptonshire Police.

"We continue to work with those in charge of the festival and colleagues in public health to establish the cause and urge anyone else who feels ill having attended the event to seek medical help.

"An investigation to establish who may have supplied illegal substances at the festival is under way," he added, asking anyone with information to contact police.

Jane Bethea, North Northamptonshire Council's director of public health, said: "We would always advise against the use of illicit drugs. Nobody can be sure what is in the drugs that they buy, or the effect the drug might have on them.

"We also advise that if you have taken an illicit drug and feel unwell, that you seek medical help and call 999 if you feel you need urgent medical assistance."

The Illusive Festival was held over three days, from Friday to Sunday, at Deene Park in Corby, and was due to be the last edition of the festival.

On its website, it describes itself as a "beautiful celebration of all that we love from art, music and culture".

The organisers have been contacted for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know