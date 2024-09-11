An NHS trust has apologised to bereaved families during an inquiry into mental health deaths in Essex.

Speaking on behalf of Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT) on the third day of the hearing, Eleanor Grey KC acknowledged a series of failings, including allegations of sexual assault by staff.

She said there had been “serious issues raised about staff conduct including the neglect and abuse of patients, staff falling asleep on duty and inadequate patient observations”.

The barrister added: “We acknowledge that there have been serious allegations of sexual assault of patients by staff and also of staff by other staff members”.

She also told the inquiry there had been reports of unauthorised low staffing levels on some wards.

In November 2020, EPUT pleaded guilty to a charge that it failed to manage the environmental risk from fixed ligature points within inpatient mental health wards, during the period from October 2004 to the end of March 2015.

Ms Grey said that failure to remove the ligature points - objects that can be used to assist suicide by hanging - exposed "vulnerable patients in our care to the risk of harm”.

“During this period some 11 inpatients hanged themselves using ligature points,” she said.

“And in addition, others were harmed due to the failure of the trust to eliminate ligature points on our wards.”

She said the trust “accepted that lessons learned did not always result in the required or effective remedial action and we also know that further deaths involving fixed ligature points occurred after 2015”.

Chair of the Lampard Inquiry, Baroness Kate Lampard, and Nicholas Griffin, counsel to the inquiry at Chelmsford Civic Centre. Credit: PA

The third day of the inquiry began with an apology from Ms Grey.

“We do want to start by apologising on behalf of both EPUT and its predecessor organisations to everyone who has been failed – patients, family members and carers – by NHS mental health services in Essex," she said.

“Patients, families and carers have a right to expect safe services and those were not always provided.”

Addressing inquiry chairwoman Baroness Kate Lampard at Wednesday’s hearing in Chelmsford, Ms Grey said: “EPUT’s board and its staff are committed to doing all that they can to support you, chair, and all the inquiry team to give patients, family and carers the answers they have been waiting for.”

Ms Grey outlined a number of further steps already taken, including 1,700 new staff, a review and more than £6m spent on removing fixed ligature risks.

She said CCTV and bodycams were now used, there was a “renewed focus on listening to families and carers” and she referred to a five-year programme of change called Time To Care.

“We know there’s more to do and much to learn from this inquiry and those who will share their experiences,” said Ms Grey.

The Lampard Inquiry will investigate the deaths of people who were receiving mental health inpatient care in Essex between 2000 and 2023.

Chairwoman Baroness Kate Lampard said she expected the number of deaths within the scope of the inquiry would be “significantly in excess of the 2,000” previously thought.

This will include people who died within three months of discharge, and those who died as inpatients receiving NHS-funded care in the independent sector.

The inquiry will continue from 10am on Monday with commemorative and impact evidence.

If you have been affected by any issues raised in our report, support is available:

Samaritans is an organisation offering confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair. Phone 116 123 (a free 24 hour helpline) or email jo@samaritans.org

