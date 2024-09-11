A man with learning difficulties who may have been manipulated by the police into giving a false confession to a murder decades ago has had his conviction quashed by the Court of Appeal.

Oliver Campbell, from Ipswich, was jailed for life in 1991 for shooting shopkeeper Baldev Hoondle in Hackney, London, the previous July.

On Wednesday three judges ruled that Mr Campbell’s conviction was “unsafe”.

Speaking after the result, Mr Campbell said: “The fight for justice is finally over after nearly 34 years.

“I can start my life an innocent man.”

His supporters said: “We are all in tears. This is the best news. Ollie’s life starts now."

Mr Campbell was 21 when he was jailed following a trial at the Old Bailey, having also been convicted of conspiracy to rob.

His case was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) which investigates potential miscarriages of justice, in 2022, with barristers telling the court in February that “compelling” new evidence proved Mr Campbell could not be the killer.

In their ruling, Lord Justice Holroyde, sitting with Mr Justice Bourne and Mrs Justice Stacey, said they had “concluded that the convictions are unsafe”.

He said: “We accept that, considered in the light of the fresh evidence, the rulings might be different.”

He continued: “A jury knowing of the fresh evidence would be considering the reliability of those confessions in a materially different context.

“In those circumstances, we cannot say that the fresh evidence could not reasonably have affected the decision of the jury to convict.”

The Royal Courts of Justice in London. Credit: Rob Farrow/Geograph

The 54-year-old was released in 2002 and began an appeal against his conviction.

Earlier this year, a hearing was told that Campbell, who suffered brain damage as a baby, was "badgered and bullied" by police into giving a false confession over his involvement.

Giving evidence in London on 29 February, forensic psychologist Prof Gisli Hannes Gudjonsson said that there was a "high risk" that Campbell’s mental disabilities meant he gave a false confession during "relentless" questioning.

Prof Gudjonsson carried out psychometric tests on Campbell in the 1990s and again in 2021, telling the court that science has since developed to provide a greater understanding of how and why suspects can give false confessions even if they are innocent.

He said: "He was giving the police what he thought they wanted, believing that he might then get out or they may stop interrogating him.

