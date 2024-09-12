An appeal against the removal of a controversial statue of Prince Philip once described as "the poorest quality" a council has ever seen has been rejected.

The 4m (13ft) sculpture of 'The Don' on Hills Road in Cambridge represents the late Prince Philip in his role as vice-chancellor of University of Cambridge.

The £150,000 statue has divided opinions in the city since it was erected without planning permission and as a result a council enforcement notice ordered it was removed as it had a "harmful material impact" on the area.

The owners appealed against that decision, but on Wednesday it was confirmed the planning inspectorate had upheld the order of its removal.

Councillor Katie Porrer, who joined residents in campaigning for the sculpture's removal, said: "The inspector agreed with the council's view that it was development which required permission, and then rejected permission as the development had not complied with the public art requirements in the city.

"He also ruled that the owner should pay his costs.

"We are very grateful to the council officers who worked extremely hard on this appeal to put over our case to the inspector, as well as the many local residents who joined with ward councillors to put forward their views, and to those who spoke at the public appeal."

'The Don' has a twisted head and no distinguishable facial features. Credit: ITV News Anglia

In 2014, plans for the statue were described as "possibly the poorest quality work that has ever been submitted to the council" by Cambridge City Council's public art officer.

The sculpture stands outside Charter House and is cast in bronze, painted black and white, with a twisted head and no distinguishable facial features.

The figure is wearing robes and an academic cap, as it was meant to represent Prince Philip in his role as vice-chancellor of Cambridge University.

The imposing figure was on the corner of Hills Road and Norwich Street. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The statue was commissioned by the Unex Group, a developer for the office block near to the sculpture.

The named sculptor Pablo Atchugarry denied being the artist responsible.

After the council ordered the statue to be removed in March, Unex Group chairman William Gredley said: "I agree that perhaps it was too big for many people but such is art.

"It is our intention to remove it and place it elsewhere outside of Cambridge."

