A former police officer has been jailed for sending sexually explicit messages to a woman who was reporting a rape to him in what a senior officer called "a flagrant abuse of trust".

Ex-Suffolk Police officer Ryan Althorpe, of Ipswich, was sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment after being found guilty of two counts of misconduct in a public office in a five-day trial.

The offences took place between 16 November and 3 December 2020 when Althorpe, 33, was a temporary sergeant based at Woodbridge in the Safer Neighbourhood Team.

The charges were that Althorpe "attempted to engage a female into sexually inappropriate conversation with a view to engaging in sexual activity with that person and wilful neglect to record her disclosure of a non-recent rape allegation".

Ipswich Crown Court heard how Althorpe, who denied both offences, received a private message on Facebook of an alleged historical rape by the complainant, a woman aged in her 30s.

Suffolk Police said the messages began on 16 November 2020, and Althorpe quickly began to make "explicit sexual comments towards the complainant" while discussing the rape allegation.

Althorpe repeatedly requested video calls, phone calls and photo exchanges, the court heard, over a period to 3 December 2020.

The victim then confided in someone she knew, who reported it to the police.

Althorpe was suspended in September 2021, when the allegations came to light, and he resigned in June 2022.

He also failed to record the victim’s report of rape that took place in November 2019 – the second misconduct in a public office charge he was facing.

Althorpe was sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment for each offence, to be served concurrently.

Deputy Chief Constable Rob Jones said: “This was a flagrant abuse of trust. The victim was vulnerable and quite rightly reached out for help and support. He held a position of trust that he completely exploited.

“Public confidence in the police depends on those serving with us demonstrating the highest level of personal standards and professional behaviour and the force will thoroughly investigate any allegations of criminal conduct by its employees."

He added: "All reports of sexual offences are taken extremely seriously and will be dealt with care and sensitivity by police who provide a professional, supportive and empathetic service. The welfare of the victim is of the utmost importance and support is offered at all stages to ensure their needs are met and that the appropriate services are provided.”

