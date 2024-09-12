Play Brightcove video

A drink-driver was arrested outside his home after his wife admitted to police he was drunk behind the wheel.

The moment Darius Kabelis was arrested outside his home in Leverington near Wisbech was caught on police bodycam footage.

The 49-year-old's wife came outside and confirmed Kabelis was drunk and only had a provisional driving licence.

Police officers were alerted to Kabelis' driving after receiving a 999 call from a member of the public driving behind him.

He was later charged with drink driving after being found to be almost three times the legal limit, and driving without a licence, both of which he admitted at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

He was disqualified from driving for two years and must complete 90 hours of unpaid work.

PC Stefan Almariei, who investigated, said: “Thanks to the call from the member of the public, our officers were able to locate Kabelis and put him before the courts.

“Drink-driving puts lives at risk and can have devastating consequences, so I would like to thank the person who contacted us.”

