The father of a teenage rider killed in a motocross event says he is "broken" at the loss of his son.

George Edwards, 17, died during a motocross race at the Mildenhall MX track in West Row, near Mildenhall in Suffolk.

The youngster, from Basildon in Essex, was a promising rider - and had already won trophies in the sport.

News of the teenager's death was broken by George's father Russell Edwards on social media.

Mr Edwards wrote: "This post comes with such sadness and heartbreak I can’t believe I’m even having to write this... But I lost my son George [on Sunday] at Mildenhall track.

"No words can explain what I’m going through at the moment! I’m absolutely broken.George was doing what he loved best motocross riding but sadly today that took his life...

"Life just won’t be the same without you son…

Friends staged a balloon release in his memory

George's friends have also been remembering him - they staged a memorial in a park in his hometown of Basildon where they released balloons and fireworks in his honour.The crash happened on Sunday morning, and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust attended.

A spokesman said: "We were called at 11.03am on 8 September with reports of a collision in Hayland Drove, West Row.

"We sent East Anglian Air Ambulance, two ambulances and an ambulance officer vehicle. Sadly, despite our best efforts a man died at the scene."

The MX track near Mildenhall

A spokesperson for the track posted on social media that George's death was the third since the track opened in 1992, and said the track remained one of the safest in the country.

It added: "We feel absolutely devastated as this kind of incident is very rare at Mildenhall Moto cross track.

"For a track who plays host to thousands of riders every year we are one of the safest tracks in the country operating four days a week. We have already been seen by the authority’s that we are as safe as possibly can be.

"It does not make it any easier and this accident was something we could not prevent."

The track is on the same site as the Mildenhall Speedway circuit, but is run separately.

If first opened its doors in 1992, and on its website, claims to be the most popular motocross centre in the region, welcoming thousands of customers every year.

A spokesperson for West Suffolk Council confirmed it was carrying out a health and safety investigation in connection with the death.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know