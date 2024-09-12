The RSPCA is investigating after a dead fox was found tied up.

The female fox had a severe head trauma and there was blood coming from her nose and ears when she was found at the junction of Taylor and Langton Avenues in the Melbourne area of Chelmsford on 17 August.The animal also had a white cable tied around her back legs, and witnesses said there was a young cub nearby that could be heard wailing.

Natalie Read, RSPCA animal rescue officer, said: "It must have been really upsetting to find the fox in these circumstances - and we are grateful to the member of the public who reported this to us.

"The fox had a cable around her back legs which appears to have been tied, and it looks like the fox was deliberately caught in the cable.

"The fox also had severe trauma to her head and there was a lot of blood coming from her nose and ears.

"Heartbreakingly, a witness told us that a fox cub had been seen near the body - howling.

"The cub will be old enough to be without his mum - but it is still very distressing to hear this.

"I have visited the location and spoken to some local residents but I would be keen to speak to anyone who might have any information as to what may have happened to this fox."

The RSPCA is urging anyone with information to call 0300 123 8018.

