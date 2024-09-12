A rare female 29-year-old rhino has successfully undergone medical treatment to treat tumours which could have killed her.

The greater one-horned rhinos (Rhinoceros unicornis) called Behan was found to have tumours and cysts in her reproductive organs impacting their health and welfare.

The condition is common for rhinos both kept in zoos and in the wild.

Whipsnade Zoo called in specialists from the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (IWZ) in Germany.

Behan was given an immune-contraceptive vaccine twice a year, designed to stop hormones from stimulating the tumours, and ultimately shrinking them.

A check-up was carried out under general anaesthetic experts who had flown in from by IWZ in Berlin and a specialist equine surgeon from Rossdales Veterinary Surgeons.

An ultrasound scan revealed that Behan’s previously large tumours had responded so well to treatment that they could barely be seen at all, said the zoo.

IWZ Susane Holtze and specialists from Rossdales Equine Surgery assessing Beluki the greater one horned rhino's ultrasound scan Credit: Whipsnade Zoo

Whipsnade Zoo’s senior vet Dr Tania Strike said: “We went into the procedure prepared for multiple outcomes, but I don’t think any of us was expecting to see such an incredible result for Behan.

"The tumours are almost invisible on the scan, and the ovarian cysts have completely disappeared. We will continue to closely monitor Behan as she gets older – but for now, the ongoing treatment is working and we’re delighted that we’ve been able to put her condition into remission.”

While Behan made good progress, another rhino with the same condition - called Beluki - did not respond to treatment and was put to sleep.

Dr Strike described it as "an incredibly bittersweet day" for the zoo.

She said: “During the ultrasound examinations this week we found a marked difference in the conditions of both rhinos.

"Beluki’s tumours were inoperable and impacting other organs, meaning her quality of life was only going to deteriorate - the kindest decision we could make was to euthanise her.”

“We’ll be working together with the experts from Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research and our ZSL pathology team to try to understand the difference in tumour response to treatment in our two rhinos, which could have an impact on other such cases globally.”

