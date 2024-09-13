An attacker who committed "vicious" assault on a three-week-old baby should not be released from jail early, says an MP.

Ipswich MP Jack Abbott, has written to the Lord Chancellor and Minister for Justice, Shabana Mahmood, asking for clarity over the case of Adam Andrews.

Andrews, of Raynsford Road in Great Whelnetham, near Bury St Edmunds, was jailed for three years in February after being convicted of grievous bodily harm without intent for violently shaking a 21-day-old baby so hard he now needs constant care.

It took six years for Andrews to be convicted at Ipswich Crown Court for the 2018 incident, and he is eligible for early release due to his offence being shorter than four years.

In July, Ms Mahmood announced the incoming Labour government would introduce an early release scheme to address overcrowding in prisons across the country.

On Tuesday around 1,700 prisoners were freed in a bid to cut overcrowding in jails in England and Wales.

U nder the scheme, certain custodial sentences would be reduced from 50% to 40%, with safeguards and exemptions in place to keep the public safe.

Play Brightcove video

Mr Abbott said although he recognised the need for the scheme due to the previous government’s "gross negligence" of the prison system, he was still "deeply concerned" Mr Andrews may be being released early.

Mr Abbott said he has since been contacted by the baby's family, who are concerned at the prospect of Andrews being released.

He added: “The consequences of Mr Andrews’ crime are horrific — his vicious attack on a small baby has resulted in the baby having between 30 to 40 seizures a day, requiring constant care and a significantly reduced life expectancy.

“Mr Andrews’ vicious attack meant he was rightfully put behind bars, but I cannot imagine the pain that family have had to go through since that tragic day in 2018.”

In his letter, Mr Abbott also asked for clarity on the support in place for victims of crime and their families, the extra safeguards for communities, the projected end of the scheme, the measures in place to prevent re-offending and the government’s long-term plans to ensure the situation does not repeat itself.

Mr Abbott wrote: "I know the early release scheme decision was not an easy one for the new government, and I appreciate that the unforgivable failure of the previous administration has forced your hand.

"Nonetheless, I encourage you to do all you can to ensure our communities are safe, and repair our justice system so no more families go through the pain of seeing criminals like Mr Andrews released early from their sentence."

The Ministry of Justice has been contacted for comment.

