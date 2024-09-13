Police have launched a murder inquiry after being called to tower block on a housing estate at dawn.

Officers were contacted at about 5.30am over fears for occupants in a flat in the Marsh Farm area of the town.

A visible police presence is outside the scene

A police cordon is in place around the flats in Leabank in Wauluds Bank Drive.

A police briefing is due to take place at around 2pm.

Officers are expected to remain on scene for several hours, said police.

This is a live story and will be updated.

