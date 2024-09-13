A serving police officer who admitted drink-driving has been banned - a week after retiring from the force.

Tamsin Raines, 51, was a serving Norfolk Police officer at the time of the offence on 20 June 2024.

She was pulled over by uniformed officers during a routine traffic stop in Wereham near Downham Market while off duty in her personal car, said Norfolk Police.

She failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. A sample of blood showed Raines had 119mgs of alcohol per 100ml in her blood, above the legal limit of 80mgs per 100ml of blood.

Raines was charged with drink driving and appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where she pleaded guilty and was disqualified from driving for 14 months, and fined £120. She was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Raines will now be subject to gross misconduct proceedings.

She retired from the force on 2 September and will now be dealt with as a former officer under Police Conduct Regulations, said the force.

Deputy Chief Constable Simon Megicks said: “When people commit a drink-driving offence they are putting other people at risk, as well as themselves.

"The public have the right to expect the police service will not tolerate its officers committing criminal acts.

"Where such conduct is found we will take action and misconduct proceedings will continue to take place, even though the officer has since retired.”

