Roald Dahl's fictional chocolatier Willy Wonka famously hid five golden tickets in his chocolate bars.

But the only thing hidden in counterfeit bars produced by a Luton business was a potential lethal health risk.

Mayank Soneji, director of SP Wholesale Limited, sold fake Wonka chocolate bars with incorrect labelling and undeclared nut allergens, said Luton Council.

He was described a s showing a "complete disregard for the safety of his customers".

Soneji appeared at Luton Crown Court and pleaded guilty to food safety and trademarks offences. He was fined £5,265, while the company was fined £5,824, said the council.

In March 2022, a Luton Council environmental health officer visited the distributor, SP Wholesale, at Unit 11A Britannia Estate, Leagrave Road, to inspect the premises' hygiene standards.

During the inspection, the officer saw staff removing the outer wrappers from cheap, imported chocolate bars and replacing them with Wonka Bar wrappers.

The warehouse conditions were unhygienic, with mice and pigeons in the unit and unclean surroundings. Paperwork found at the premises revealed the fake Wonka Bars were being supplied to shops across the UK.

Following the inspection, it was discovered the chocolate contained allergens such as peanuts and almonds, which were not listed on the packaging.

As a result, the business had to carry out a nationwide product recall.

The label also had a fake address, and the company did not obtain permission from the trademark holder to use the Wonka Bar wrappers.

Gerard McCleave, a corporate director at the council, said: "It’s vitally important that food labelling includes all ingredients, as they can pose a health risk to anyone who suffers from a related food allergy.

"Mr Soneji has shown a complete disregard for the safety of his customers in his actions.

"The work of Luton Food Safety and Trading Standards is vital to safeguard the health and economic well-being of our residents and this sentencing sends out a message to all food businesses that selling counterfeit goods will not be tolerated."

