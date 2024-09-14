Driver disqualified after crashing into traffic lights

A driver who crashed into traffic lights in Cambridge has been disqualified.

Police were on patrol in an unmarked car when they saw a grey BMW driving the wrong way down Carlton Way.

They followed the car and shortly after, the driver ran into a set of traffic lights.

The grey BMW crashed in Carlton Way Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Luke Roberts, 41, of Beverley Road in Norwich ran from the car when he saw the police in an attempt to evade arrest.

Officers caught up with him, but Roberts refused to be breathalysed and was arrested. At Cambridge Crown Court, Roberts pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

The traffic lights were damaged in the crash Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

As well as being disqualified from driving for a year, he was ordered to pay a £200 fine.

PC Sarah Pride said: "Drink and drug driving puts all road users at risk and we will not tolerate it in our county."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...