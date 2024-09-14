Large fire breaks out at Essex recycling centre

People living near a recycling centre are being warned to keep their windows and doors shut after a large early morning blaze broke out at the site.

Ten fire crews were called to the recycling plant on Hovefields Avenue, Basildon, Essex, at around 1.15am on Saturday 14 September.

The emergency crews were faced with a building, approximately 50 metres by 40 metres, warehouses and about 15 vehicles, on fire.

The fire at the recycling centre in Hovefields Avenue, Basildon, Essex. Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

Two aerial ladders were also called to help put out the blaze.

The fire is now under control and a digger is being used to move and break up the recycling so crews can put out the final flames, according to Essex Fire and Rescue Service group manager Steve Wintrip.

He said: "This will be a long process and we expect to be on site for at least another 48 hours.

"It will also continue to create a lot of smoke, so we would urge residents in Basildon and Wickford to keep doors and windows closed."

Five crews remain on the scene and the fire service expects to stay at the recycling centre during the weekend.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know