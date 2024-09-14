A man has been charged with murder after a woman and two teenagers died at a block of flats.

Armed police officers were called to Wauluds Bank Drive, Luton, on Friday and three bodies were discovered at a flat in Leabank.

On Saturday, Bedfordshire Police charged Nicholas Prosper, 18, with three counts of murder.

The victims were named as Juliana Prosper, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13, though formal identification is yet to take place.

Nicholas Prosper has also been charged with a number of firearms offences and has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He was arrested in the Bramingham Road area on Friday morning and officers recovered a firearm nearby, which they believe may have been used in the attack.

A police presence remains outside the scene as murder investigations continue. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the three people who sadly lost their lives yesterday and their loved ones.

"Although formal identification has yet to take place, next of kin of those who we believe to have died have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"We would ask that their privacy is respected at this unimaginably difficult time.

“I’d like to praise all of the officers involved in this investigation so far, especially those who were first at the scene and were met with such awful circumstances, and those who have worked round the clock to establish the the details surrounding these tragic deaths.

“Officers will remain in place at the scene in coming days while we continue our enquiries, and we will also have additional community officers in and around the area to provide reassurance to members of the public at this difficult time.”

On Friday, neighbours described the scenes outside the building as "very scary".

