A drug dealer was caught after a 999 call was made over suspicions about him being a drink driver.

Lewis Atkins, 33, from Thistle Drive, Stanground, on the edge of Peterborough, received an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after previously admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine.

He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday 12 September.

Atkins was initially arrested by police last summer after a member of the public called 999 reporting the 33-year-old had got out of a white Alfa Romeo in Oundle Road, Woodston, in Peterborough, and stumbled into a convenience store.

Officers found Atkins in the driver’s seat of the Alfa and he blew just over the drink drive limit.

But after his arrest his car was searched and six small bags of cocaine, £785 in cash and a burner mobile phone were found.

An extra 29 bags of cocaine were later found in his underwear, during a police strip-search, and the same drug was also discovered in his bedroom.

The total value of drugs seized was about £2,900.

As well as the suspended prison sentence Atkins was ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.

The £785 found in his car will be donated to Peterborough Women’s Aid.

No action was taken in relation to drink driving after an evidential sample provided in custody was within the legal limit.

Det Con Andrew Donaldson, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: "Thanks to the call from a member of the public who was concerned Atkins was going to get behind the wheel and put people in danger, we’ve taken several thousands of pounds worth of cocaine off the streets ."

