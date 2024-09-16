Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV News Anglia's Russell Hookey's report after the first day of family impact statements at the Lampard Inquiry.

The families of those who died whilst under the care of a mental health trust have shared loving memories of their children at an inquiry into more than 2,000 mental health deaths.

The Lampard Inquiry is investigating the deaths of inpatients who died whilst they were living on adult and children mental health units run by the NHS in Essex between 2000 and 2023.

At the opening of the inquiry, its Chair, Baroness Kate Lampard CBE, said the total deaths will be "significantly in excess" of the 2,000 previously thought.

On Monday, bereaved parents began to speak at the inquiry about the pain of losing their child.

One of those was Lisa Wolff whose daughter, Abbigail Smith, died aged 26 in 2022.

Ms Wolff placed a framed photograph of her daughter on the desk as she began to describe Abbigail's character, addressing her directly in the statement.

She said: "You touched so many lives, like a stone being thrown into the water, the ripples went far beyond your direct interactions."

Abbigail was first seen by inpatient mental health services when she was 16-years-old, after going in for a two week intervention period.

Abbigail Smith died in 2022, age 26. Credit: Family handout

Ms Wolff said those two weeks "turned into a two year stay, resulting in her being transferred into adult services.

"I wanted you to be in a specialised facility that could offer you bespoke, personalised care, appropriate for your diagnosis of autism, learning disabilities and mental health needs," she said.

"I am still struggling to understand how, over the period of 10 years, you faded before our eyes following what was supposed to be a two week assessment.

"This ultimately led to your death, you took your life when you were only 26 years old as you were stripped of support, empathy and understanding by those who were supposed to deliver those fundamentals."

She said she felt "cheated".

Priya Singh is a solicitor representing the families. Credit: ITV Anglia

Priya Singh, a solicitor for the families', told ITV News Anglia this part of the inquiry was "crucial" and said: "Anybody who has read the statements or watched the videos will be taking the information on board.

"They're so powerful, they're so painful, the videos speak volumes.

"The families have fought very hard to get to this point, they've been waiting to get to this point for many, many years.

"They want to tell their story in a way that has effect."

Lisa Wolff said she hopes the inquiry can have "positive change" and said: "My hope for the future is that this is a very robust, thorough and transparent inquiry.

"That it overturns all of those dark stones that need turning over, that it illuminates every dark corner and that every bad practice is highlighted."

Impact statements continue until 25 September, with evidential hearings not starting until next year.

