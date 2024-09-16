The family of a woman and two children whose bodies were found by police in a flat have paid tribute to them.

Officers in Luton, Bedfordshire were called to the property in Leabank, off Wauluds Bank Drive, in the early hours of Friday morning where emergency services found the bodies of a mother and two teenage children.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but they are believed to be Juliana Prosper, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13.

Paying tribute to each of them, the family said: “Julie was a strong, loving mother to her four beautiful children, who were her absolute world.

"In her spare time, she was a keen athlete and enjoyed raising money for charity – she was always putting others first.

"Kyle was a kind and funny young man who loved football and boxing. He was creative and thriving on TikTok, a big talent with massive potential. Kyle’s friends were his everything.

“Giselle was a beautiful soul and caring young girl; she liked to laugh lots and loved her family and big brothers. She was so loveable with an infectious smile. She was also an exceptional pupil at school and was loved dearly by her friends in Year 9.”

In a statement the family thanked their loved ones and the wider community for their support over the past few days, adding: “We are so grateful for all the support we’ve received from our family, friends, and the community, and we appreciate all your kind messages.

“We’d also like to thank the police for their efforts and handling of the investigation.

“As we navigate this difficult time, we kindly ask for our privacy to be respected to allow us to grieve.”

Nicholas Prosper, 18, of Leabank, Luton, has been charged with murder, firearms offences, and possession of a bladed article in connection with the incident.

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court today, where he was remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday 18 September.