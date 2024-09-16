A man has appeared in court charged with the murders of a woman and two teenagers who died at a block of flats.

Nicholas Prosper, 18, appeared at Luton Magistrates' Court on Monday, charged with three counts of murder and a number of firearms offences.

It follows the deaths of Juliana Prosper, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13, at Leabank, Luton, on Friday. Formal identification is yet to take place, police said.

Wearing a grey jumper, Nicholas Prosper, of Leabank, spoke to confirm his name and date of birth at Luton Magistrates’ Court.

The court’s public gallery was full with family members, many of whom were tearful and shook their heads during Mr Prosper’s short appearance in the dock.

As Mr Prosper was led away from the dock, a man stood up to look him in the eye and said: “I still love you son, I know it’s not your fault ok.”

Deputy district judge Robert Borwick remanded Mr Prosper into custody and ordered him to appear at Luton Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

More to follow.

