A man has been interviewed on suspicion of assissting an offender in connection to an ongoing city murder investigation.

The new development comes after 38-year-old Oliver Payne died after suffering a single stab wound to his chest in Paragon Place, Norwich, on the evening of 2 August.

Officers were called to the scene at 6.44pm following reports a man had been stabbed.

But Mr Payne was pronounced dead at the scene.

Norfolk Police confirmed that a man in his 20s was questioned at a police station in Stoke Newington, London, Sunday 15 September.

He was interviewed by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team and the Met Police.

The suspect was interviewed under caution and released.

Senior Investigation Officer Det Insp Sam Pontin said: "Our enquiries are progressing and we continue with every effort to trace the suspect, who we believe was known to the victim."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...