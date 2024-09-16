Play Brightcove video

Fiona Harper has been shortlisted for ITV News Anglia's Regional Fundraiser of the Year Award, as Andy Ward reports (Picture: Hillier James Photography).

A primary school teacher who lost her husband to an extremely rare form of cancer has raised thousands of pounds to fund much-needed research into the disease.

Jack Harper, from Lowestoft, died at the age of 38 after being diagnosed with angiosarcoma - a type of sarcoma that accounts for just 0.05% of all cancer diagnoses.

Having complained of heartburn, a tumour the size of a fist was eventually found on Mr Harper's heart, and despite successful surgery and bouts of chemotherapy, he passed away 18 months after his initial diagnosis.

His death means Mrs Harper has now been left to bring up their two young children alone.

Jack Harper with his daughter Agnes, and son Arthur, just before he died. Credit: Family photo

"He was just a ray of light, he was hilarious. He's my soulmate," Fiona Harper said.

"He actually said to me the day before he died: 'I can't do this anymore.'

"Having to break that news to my children, and just their faces - they just couldn't believe it. It's something that no mother should have to tell their children."

Mrs Harper and her son Arthur, nine, recently walked the length of the South Downs Way in Sussex to raise money for Sarcoma UK - a challenge that saw them rack up more than 100 miles over the course of nine days.

Mrs Harper and son Arthur, nine, have just completed a charity walk in Sussex. Credit: Family photo

Their efforts have seen Mrs Harper shortlisted for ITV News Anglia's 2024 Regional Fundraiser of the Year Award for the Pride of Britain Awards.

The £5,000 she raised from the trek is already making a difference, especially as research is still desperately needed.

With only 55% of those diagnosed with sarcomas currently living beyond five years, the survival rate remains poor, meaning any kind of awareness has the potential to make a big impact.

"They've taken a really negative, horrific story, and they've found a positive from it," Kerry Reeves-Kneip, from Sarcoma UK, told ITV News Anglia.

"We're looking at a therapy, which is where Fiona and Arthur's money is going to go straight into, that is a way of hacking into the immune system of the body to give people other options when immune therapy doesn't work anymore."

Mrs Harper has been raising money and awareness. Credit: ITV News Anglia

When asked what it would mean to win the award, Mrs Harper replied: "It would mean the world and if it means getting more awareness out there of sarcoma, the better.

"Of course, it would be absolutely amazing."

