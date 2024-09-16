Play Brightcove video

David Bateson has been shortlisted for ITV Anglia's Regional Fundraiser of the Year Award, as Sophie Wiggins reports (Picture: Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust).

A father of three who overcame cancer has raised over £50,000 to thank the doctors who saved his life.

David Bateson, from Ampthill, Bedfordshire, was diagnosed with the skin cancer melanoma in 2019 after finding a scab on his scalp.

The stage four cancer spread to his liver, lungs and spine, but after five years of operations, aggressive treatments and immunotherapy at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Mr Bateson was told he was in remission earlier this year.

David Bateson said: “I was really scared in the early days.

"I learnt that you can never give up hope. Hope is so important.

"I decided that actually someone had raised money to put the drug on the shelf that saved my life. And I had this strong urge to give back."

David Bateson at the charity match involving Luton Town's U21s, which saw one thousand fans attend, including former goalkeeper David James. Credit: Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust

As a huge Luton Town fan, Mr Bateson organised a football match between his local team Ampthill and Luton's U21s to fundraise for Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust.

One thousand people attended the charity match and after other challenges like tackling Mount Snowdon in Wales, he raised over £50,000.

As a result, David Bateson has been shortlisted for ITV Anglia's Regional Fundraiser of the Year Award as part of the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

When asked what it would mean to win the award, Mr Bateson said: “It would mean everything to me.

"I think, after the four years that I have had, that the family have had, to be recognised like this is pretty special, but even to be shortlisted is unbelievable."

David Bateson at the top of Mount Snowdon. Credit: David Bateson

The last few years have been difficult for the Bateson family. Lisa Bateson, David's wife, said: “When he first got the initial diagnosis, it was like our whole world had collapsed, my future was with him.

"Everything he’s been through, and he’s still got that strength to help other people.

"He knows without the money, the fundraising, the research he wouldn't be here. So this has driven him more and more to raise money for other people.”

Addenbrooke's doctors treated Mr Bateson with immunotherapy - a newer form of cancer treatment which only became available there in 2018 - and the funds he raised are already helping at the hospital.

Dr Brent O'Carrigan, Oncology Consultant at Addenbrooke’s, said: “David’s personal care is a result of large trials in the mid to late 2000s, and the fundraising that he’s generated will help the next generation of trials move forward.

"So we can make care much more efficient and safer for the future. So I’ve got no end to my admiration for David’s personal journey, it’s been extraordinary to witness and to play a small part of.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know