Tributes are being paid to the leader of the Liberal Democrats opposition group on a city council who died while attending his party's annual conference.

Cllr Robin Bradburn, 68, was the leader of the Liberal Democrats Group on Milton Keynes City Council and Deputy Leader of the City Council between 2021 and 2024.

He died on Saturday evening whilst attending the Liberal Democrat's Conference, which is taking place in Brighton this week.

The conference held a minute silence for him on Sunday afternoon.

His wife, Cllr Marie Bradburn, is the current Mayor of Milton Keynes and their daughter Kerrie is also a city councillor.

Michael Bracey, Chief Executive of Milton Keynes City Council, said: "We are all so sad to hear that Cllr Robin Bradburn has passed away. He has served the council in a number of roles, including as Deputy Leader, and his work with officers of the council was always exemplary."

Cllr Jane Carr, Deputy leader of the liberal Democrats, paid tribute saying: "Robin was an amazing man, and we are all so shocked and hurt by his sudden loss.

"He was a good friend, colleague, and councillor, but above all he was a devoted husband to Marie, dad to Alan and Kerrie, and a loving granddad. He will be deeply missed by us all."

