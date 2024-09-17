Play Brightcove video

Nathan Lister has been shortlisted for ITV News Anglia's Regional Fundraiser of the Year Award, as Andy Ward reports.

A young cancer survivor has completed an epic road trip around the UK in a pig-themed car to thank the hospital that helped to save his life.

Pig farmer Nathan Lister, from Redgrave on the Norfolk-Suffolk border, is now in remission after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma at the age of 22.

Mr Lister was treated at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he underwent 12 intense rounds of chemotherapy.

He decided the best way to show his gratitude was to raise money for the hospital by driving the length of Britain in a bright pink Citroen Picasso.

Nathan bought the Citroen Picasso for just £300. Credit: Nathan Lister

Mr Lister bought the car for just £300 for his 25th birthday, and quickly set about transforming it into a 'Pigasso' - complete with snout, tail, ears and eye lashes.

Having previously trained as a car mechanic, it took him around four months to spruce up the vehicle and make it roadworthy.

Once the makeover was complete, he hit the road with his friends, driving from John O'Groats in Scotland to Land's End in Cornwall, before heading back to Suffolk.

The week-long trip raised more than £12,000 - an achievement that has seen him shortlisted for ITV News Anglia's 2024 Regional Fundraiser of the Year Award for the Pride of Britain Awards.

"I don’t think I've still come to terms with it to be honest [being diagnosed with cancer]. Just having that word put out there by people - you're just like: 'Did I go through that, did that happen?'

"They [Addenbrooke's] quite literally saved my life," he told ITV News Anglia.

"I am eternally grateful and this idea is just a little piece of giving back really, but it can’t ever make up for what they’ve done."

Nathan turned the car into a 'Pigasso' - complete with snout, tail, ears and eye lashes. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Lister admitted his car certainly "turned a few heads" on the journey but added that he was "blown away" by the generosity of people.

Mr Lister also wanted to give some of the funds to Cancer Research UK.

"He's resilient, he's strong, he's coped in some really difficult circumstances," Sophia France from Cancer Research UK, said.

"When I found out that actually he'd been nominated, my heart felt so full for him, and I was so happy.

"It made my day because it's not an easy thing to go through something like this and actually, if you can make something of it, I think it's amazing. I think it's truly amazing and I'm so proud of him."

When asked what it would mean to win the award, Mr Lister replied: "I never thought in a million years I would be anywhere close to that - it would be absolutely amazing.

"It was worthwhile anyway, don't get me wrong, but to be recognised for that would be brilliant."

