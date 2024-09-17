A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a teenager.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to reports of a man having collapsed at a car compound in Wellington Street, Peterborough on Sunday at 11.48pm.

Ben Proctor, 19, from Peterborough had suffered a head injury and was pronounced dead at 12.26am the following day.

A 33-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detective inspector Richard Stott said: “I understand this is likely to be concerning to residents, but we believe it to be an isolated incident and we have extra patrols in the area today.

“Our thoughts are with Ben's family and specialist officers are keeping them updated on the investigation.”

Police are appealing for dashcam and CCTV footage in the Wellington Street, Star Road and Boongate areas.

