The daughter of an 89-year-old killed in a house fire started by her schizophrenic grandson says "we feel there has been no justice".

Vera Croghan died in the fire at her home on Unthank Road in Norwich in December 2020.

Her grandson, Chanatorn Croghan, known as Marco, was 19 when he started the fire and had been staying with her.

He was detained indefinitely in hospital after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility and arson.

Karin Ronen, Vera Croghan's daughter, said: "This was far from an unpreventable tragedy."

Credit: Norfolk Police

At the conclusion of Ms Croghan's inquest, area coroner Yvonne Blake agreed with the Crown Court that 89-year-old Vera Croghan was "unlawfully killed" in the fire.

The inquest previously heard police had been called to the property several times over concerns for Marco Croghan's health in the preceding months - including once just hours before the fire.

His father, Richard Croghan, made the call to police, saying he feared for his life but officers did not consider him enough of a risk to be detained.

Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said: "There was no violence , no shouting , no breach of peace.

"They had no powers to remove Marco and from evidence the police thought the father was exaggerating the situation."

Ms Ronen said: "[Vera Croghan] was petrified of [Marco Croghan], she was really frightened. She was concerned for him.

"We feel there has been no justice and so many questions remain in our opinion deliberately unanswered.

"After waiting almost four years, we feel we have still not received the answers we deserve.

"She had contributed to society her whole life and instilled in us a keen sense of independence and an understanding of right and wrong, she deserved dignity in death.

"Instead, in this final attempt to get some answers following the horrific death of our much loved mum has left us frustrated and disappointed in the system."

