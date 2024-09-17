Police are searching for a man who is suspected to have stolen £40,000 of jewellery from a shopping centre store.

Essex Police believe Tom Nevin, 23, robbed the Mappin and Webb jewellery shop in Lakeside on 23 July, taking thousands of pounds worth of watches.

He is also wanted in connection with a burglary two days later, in which suspects armed with a knife robbed Goldsmiths in Bond Street, Chelmsford, taking a Rolex watch.

Police also suspect Mr Nevin of further offences and believe he may be linked to robberies in Northampton, too.

A 17-year-old has been also charged in connection with these robberies and appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at the same court on Friday.

Essex Police describe Mr Nevin as 6ft tall, of broad build and with short brown hair.

They are asking anyone with information to get in touch, quoting incident number 991 of Tuesday 23 July.

