Pritti Saggi has been shortlisted for ITV News Anglia's Regional Fundraiser of the Year Award, as Sophie Wiggins reports (Picture: Rob Johns photography)

A woman who left her job to make wishes for ill children come true, says she "feels grateful every day".

Pritti Saggi, 46, from Kempston in Bedford, set up the charity Creating Memories in 2018 after losing two close friends to terminal illnesses.

The charity plans and delivers wishes for children with terminal illnesses or life-limiting conditions across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

These wishes can include big trips away and special parties, to toys and sensory experiences.

She quit her job to pursue her passion of helping others and has now made 32 wishes happen.

18-year-old Jake's wish was to go to a wolf sanctuary, he said he 'couldn't believe it' when it came true! Credit: Creating Memories

Ms Saggi's efforts have seen her shortlisted for ITV News Anglia's 2024 Regional Fundraiser of the Year Award for the Pride of Britain Awards.

“I just thought to myself I don’t want to do what I’m doing anymore. I want to do something else, I want to do what my heart is calling to do, and that is this," said Ms Saggi.

“Creating Memories is all about creating moments to treasure, it’s about valuing what we have in this moment to bring us joy.

"It's all worthwhile to see that child’s face light up, and see their families faces when that wish comes true."

9-year-old Olivia pictured with racing driver George Russell as part of her wish to see the F1 at Silverstone Credit: Creating Memories

Olivia, 9, had a dream to go to the Formula One at Silverstone in Northamptonshire.

She has hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which means she only has half a heart that works.

She had her first heart surgery when she was just three days old and since then has had three open heart surgeries.

Last year she was told she is not viable for a heart transplant and is now on palliative care.

Her parents say it has not stopped her from being obsessed with the Formula One though, and it is now a tradition at home for the whole family to watch it all together.

Ms Saggi managed to organise for Olivia and her family to spend a weekend at Silverstone to watch the Grand Prix and she got to meet her two idols, racing drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

“She’s had such a lot of horrible stuff happen in the last 10 years, like so many operations and hospital appointments and its always hard on her," said Olivia's mum, Tanya Scarman.

"It's constant bloods being taken and there’s constant upset, and you know, it’s tough.

"To just have a weekend of pure joy and excitement was just amazing, and it’s something that we'll never forget."

9-year-old Olivia pictured with her mum, Tanya Scarman, at Silverstone Grand Prix Credit: Creating Memories

Many of the referrals for wishes come from Keech Hospice Care in Luton, where children like Olivia receive care.

Jennie Collier, a play specialist at the hospice, said: "What amazes me is that Pritti is a relatively new wish company, so she really has to use a lot of flare and imagination to make these wishes happen, and she's done some incredible wishes.

"We really get to see what a difference it makes to families to have that memory together that they can keep forever."

When asked what it would mean for her to win the Regional Fundraiser of the Year Award, Pritti Saggi said: "It, will mean so much to us as a charity.

"What we truly want to do is continue to spread joy, and to give these families something to hold onto and treasure.”

