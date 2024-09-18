A County Cricket Club has been fined £100,000 after admitting to a failure to address "systemic" racist language and conduct at the club between 2001 and 2010.

Essex County Cricket Club has also been cautioned as to their future conduct and reprimanded by the Cricket Regulator.

The regulator panel felt the length of time covered by the charge and the systemic use of racist and discriminatory language suggested a culture that was “embedded” across most levels of the club.

The panel accepted in mitigation Essex’s early admission of the charge and the punishments handed to individuals arising from the separate independent review commissioned by the club.

That review had been prompted by allegations of racism by former players Jahid Ali, Maurice Chambers and Zoheb Sharif.

The panel did not reveal who Essex had sanctioned but noted: " the seniority within the club of some involved”.

Essex were also praised for their work to improve equality, diversity and inclusion over recent years.

In a statement Anu Mohindru, Chair of Essex County Cricket club, said: "There is deep regret for what occurred in the past, but these events do not reflect the Essex Cricket of today.

"The Club have accepted the sanctions and remains committed to tackling all forms of discrimination, and is fully aligned with the ECB’s goal of making cricket the country’s most inclusive team sport.

" We have made significant progress in achieving these aims in the communities we represent through our excellent outreach work, as well as building a workplace that values and respects every individual.

"Essex Cricket will continue to move forward as the best open, inclusive, and diverse organisation we can possibly be.

Richard Gould, the chief executive of the ECB, said: “Racism has no place in our sport. I’m appalled by what those who experienced racism at Essex have been through, and the way this behaviour could become normalised.

“It is vital that as a sport we listen and learn from their experiences, and ensure that no one suffers like that again."

