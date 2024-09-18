A wildlife sanctuary that was at the centre of a joint operation between the police and RSPCA this week over concerns of animal welfare has seen its Director stand down and a new management team put in place.

Staff at Hallswood Animal Sanctuary in Stratton Strawless, Norfolk, told ITV News Anglia that they were heartbroken after some of their animals were seized by police and put down on welfare grounds.

Some animals were taken and - after being assessed by specialist vets - euthanised.

Police did not make any arrests, but the sanctuary has been closed and cannot take in any new animals.

A statement on the sanctuary's Facebook page said: "In response to the active police investigation, we have appointed a new management team, and they will be working closely with the RSPCA going forward.

"Lyz Hall, the current Director at Hallswood Animal Sanctuary, will be stepping aside and will not be involved with the organisation in the future."

Hallswood is a long establish centre that has been rescuing and rehabilitating animals since 1996.

It's a not for profit organisation in Stratton Strawless that many people in Norfolk have fundraised for over the years in order to keep their work going.

A dog at the rescue centre Credit: ITV News Anglia

Owner Lyz Hall, was too upset to talk to ITV Anglia, but member of staff Rachael Williams said: "Lyz has released and helped thousands and thousands of animals. Got the animals back into the wild or rehomed into loving homes. She's absolutely devastated. We all are." "All the animals here were loved and well looked after and they all had the right to live."

Another worker, Ash Marshall said: "You just never think this would happen. I've been here for three years now and the things I've seen have just been amazing.

"And basically, a lot of time it's just Lyz so for her to come in and realise this is happening is just unbelievable. She's 24/7, you know, if that phone rings she's out there doing the best she can."

Nirvana Box, who works there too said: "There's probably about 1,500 to 2,000 animals that live here. We love them, we feed them, we care for them, we clean them. "There's hedgehogs, ferrets, cockerels, cats - everything that no one else wants, that other rescue centres would take in or otherwise would be euthanised.

A three legged cat on the animal sanctuary site Credit: ITV News Anglia

"We've rehabilitated, released and rehomed so many animals and to think this is happening is absolutely heartbreaking and devastating."

A spokesperson from Norfolk Police said: "Officers were involved in an operation assisted by the RSPCA at Hallswood Animal Sanctuary in Statton Strawless on Monday, September 16 to seize a number of animals under section 18 of the Animal Welfare Act.

"Wild animals were also found on site, such as squirrels. Seizure of these animals is under the power of Section 26 of the Invasive Alien Species Order 2019. "The animals have been examined by specialist vets with some euthanised on welfare grounds, while others have been taken for ongoing assessment. "Police are investigating the circumstances around the matter."Section 18 of the Animal Welfare Act allows officers to intervene if animals are suffering.

