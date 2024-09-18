Firefighters have warned that smoke from a fire that started at the weekend could continue to cause problems for 'at least' the rest of the week.

Essex Fire and Rescue crews were first called to a recycling centre in Hovefields Avenue at 1.15am on Saturday.

They found the centre to be well alight, as well as surrounding warehouses and fifteen vehicles.

The recycling centre and warehouse caught fire on Saturday Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

The buildings, close to the A127, has been completely destroyed, and the site continues to produce a lot of smoke.Drivers using the road between the Nevendon interchange and Rayleigh Spur roundabout are being urged to take extra care as smoke is blowing onto the carriageway. Anyone who lives in the area is still being advised to keep their windows and doors closed, and crews warn that this might be the case for another five days.

Smoke is still causing an issue Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

Area Manager Craig McLellan said: "Steady progress is being made to deconstruct the warehouse around the burning material to allow crews and on-site staff to move and extinguish it.

"Smoke is still being produced, so please keep your doors and windows closed if you live nearby and take extra care on the A127."

Site staff are using a digger to move and break up the recycling so that crews can extinguish it. Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

"We expect work to continue for at least five more days."

"We are in regular contact with the agencies to monitor the smoke and wind direction, and we will let residents and businesses know if our advice changes."The UK Health and Security Agency is advising that motorists who have to travel through the smoke keep their windows and air vents closed and their air conditioning off.

