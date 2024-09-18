A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a teenager.

Ako Mohammed, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough has been charged following the death of Ben Proctor, 19, of Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to reports of a man having collapsed at a car compound in Wellington Street, Peterborough on Sunday at 11.48pm.

Ben Proctor, 19, from Peterborough had suffered a head injury and was pronounced dead at 12.36am the following day.

Detective Inspector Richard Stott, from the Major Crime Unit, said: “I understand this is likely to be concerning to residents, but we believe it to be an isolated incident and we have extra patrols in the area today.

“Our thoughts are with Ben's family and specialist officers are keeping them updated on the investigation.”

Mohammed is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (18 September).

