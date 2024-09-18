Northamptonshire man who filmed himself raping an unconscious woman is jailed

A man who filmed himself raping an unconscious woman has been jailed.

Edison Northover's victim had no idea what had happened to her until the video began circulating online and was seen by her younger sibling.

Northover, 25, from Corby in Northamptonshire filmed the rape in the early hours of January 18th.

When his victim reported it to the police, he was charged and remanded into custody but during this time, he made contact with her and attempted to dissuade her from pressing charges.

Because of this, he was also charged with perverting the course of justice and has now been jailed for eight years and three months.

Lead investigator Detective Constable Tina Twiselton of Northamptonshire Police said: "This has been an incredibly traumatic experience for the survivor and I am so proud of her for her bravery in attending court, in supporting our investigation, and in ensuring the man who did this to her has been convicted and jailed.

"I know this wasn’t easy by any means and it is a testament to the courage she has that she found the strength to be able to do this.

"I hope the conclusion of this case provides her with some closure and an ability to move forward onto better and brighter things.

"Tackling violence against women and girls is a priority for Northamptonshire Police and every survivor of rape or sexual assault deserves to feel heard, believed and supported.

"We are very passionate about this in the SOLAR Team and will continue working hard to help more people like this woman put their Edison Northover behind bars."

