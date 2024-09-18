Two puppies stolen in Great Yarmouth burglary

Two 15-week old puppies have been stolen from a home in Great Yarmouth.

The baby Staffordshire Bull Terriers were taken as well as a set of door keys when the house in Tennyson Road was broken into.

Norfolk Police said the burglar broke through a locked window to get inside some time between 11pm Tuesday 17 September and 6am Wednesday 18 September.

They are appealing for anyone who has information about the burglary or doorbell or dashcam footage from the area at the time to get in touch.

Officers have also asked that anyone who sees the puppies - one male and one female - to call 101.

