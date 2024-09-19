Five people have been treated by paramedics and several cars damaged after an apparent acid attack near a playing field.

Police and paramedics were called the Burghley Road playing fields, near Burghley Drive in Corby, Northamptonshire at around 6.30pm on Wednesday 18th September.

It followed unconfirmed reports that people on mopeds were spotted throwing a liquid substance over vehicles.

Northamptonshire Police said air support was brought in to try and locate the suspects but that no arrests have yet been made.

A police spokesman said that three cars were damaged and five people were contaminated as they tried to clean their vehicles.

All were dealt with at the scene by East Midlands Ambulance Service and none needed to go to hospital.

In a statement on Facebook a local football club, Corby Hellenic Fisher YFC, who use the playing field confirmed that no-one had been hurt.

"All though all of information regarding the incident remains unclear we would like to inform everyone that luckily no one has been hurt or harmed.

"We can confirm that acid was used and has caused damage to a number of the vehicles.

"As disgusting as this attack is we have no reason to believe that it was aimed at the club. The police have confirmed at this time they believe this to be a random attack.

"The club takes the safety of parents, players, volunteers and all of those involved in our club as our number one priority.

"We will now hopefully be working with the council to have extra safety measures put in place."

