Professional footballer Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has been charged in connection with an attempt to smuggle £600,000 of cannabis through Stansted airport.

The 33-year-old striker, who use to play for Ipswich Town and who currently plays for Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton, was arrested by National Crime Agency (NCA) officers shortly after 8am on Wednesday in Gourock, Inverclyde.

The former Livingston, Aberdeen and Arsenal academy product, was detained and questioned by officers, and has been remanded in custody.

The arrest came after the NCA seized an estimated £600,000 of the class B drug as it was being smuggled through Stansted Airport on September 2.

Emmanuel-Thomas played for Ipswich Town as well as Bristol City and QPR

Border Force officers detected roughly 60kg of the drug in two suitcases, which had arrived via a flight from Bangkok, Thailand.

Emmanuel-Thomas is expected to appear before magistrates in Carlisle on Thursday accused of importing class B drugs.

Two women aged 28 and 32 were arrested and appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court. They were bailed to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court on October 1.

Border Force officers detected roughly 60kg of the drug in two suitcases at Stansted.

NCA senior investigating officer David Phillips said: "The NCA continues to work with partners like Border Force to target those involved in drug smuggling - that includes both the couriers and the organisers.

"We would appeal to anyone who is approached to engage in any kind of smuggling to think very carefully about the likely consequences of their actions and the potentially life-changing risks they will be taking."

A spokesman for Greenock Morton declined to comment.

It comes after the NCA issued a warning to travellers arriving into the UK from Thailand, Canada and the United States that they face jail sentences if caught attempting to bring cannabis into the country, after a huge upsurge in arrests.

So far this year, the agency says the amount of cannabis seized is more than three times that in 2023.

